Bentonville gift card scam resurfaces

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — There has been a spike in cases of an old scam in Bentonville.

Sgt. Gene Page with the Bentonville Police Department said they have had 23 cases in five weeks involving the gift card scam.

It is the one where someone calls you and pretends you owe the government money. Then, you are asked to pay it off by buying gift cards.

In one recent case, Page said someone lost $2,500.

“This is just money that people don’t have, that they’re pulling out of savings, that they think it’s an emergency. They’re borrowing from family members and they don’t have the money to give away in the first place,” Page said.

If this happens to you, Page suggests you hang up and call the agency to verify if it is real or not.