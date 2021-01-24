Bentonville girl goes viral on TikTok honoring healthcare workers

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – A Bentonville girl is using her talents to honor healthcare workers during the pandemic.

15-year-old, Ashley Rangel, is going viral on TikTok for her drawing symbolizing the historic year of 2020.

She drew a picture of a frontline healthcare worker with her mask on- using only the numbers “2020”.

Rangel has hit almost 1.5 million likes and has more than four million views.

She said her goal is to give credit where credit is due.

“People were actually commenting, ‘You’re seeing this in 2021 still,’ and I think that kind of shows how Corona is still going to impact us, even in 2021,” she said. “I was just really happy cause it kind of gave them the I felt like recognition that they deserved.”