Bentonville girl shaves her head to raise awareness for Batten disease

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — 11-year-old Valerie Schwimmer shaved her head Sunday to raise awareness and money about juvenile Batten disease.

Valerie and her twin sister, Natalie Schwimmer, are best friends with twins, Makenzie and Amelia Kahn. The Kahn twins have Battens disease, which is a rare, genetic disease. Valerie wanted to show her support of her friends in a big way.

“To raise money and awareness for Amelia and Mackenzie,” Schwimmer said.

Schwimmer said Amelia and Makenzie are two of the greatest friends.

“Ameila is really nice, she gives the best hugs….and Makenzie loves to go outside, she tells the best jokes,” Schwimmer said.

Valerie’s mom, Carol Schwimmer, said she is very proud of her daughter and thankful for the community’s support.

“Valerie has done a great job of spreading the word and talking about it to people at school, church and the neighborhood and we’re just really proud,” Schwimmer said.

David Kahn, Amelia and Mackenzie’s dad, said Valerie and her family’s support means everything to his family.

“All I can say is I never had a friend like Valerie growing up,” Schwimmer said.

