BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Bentonville first grader at Evening Star Elementary received four free pairs of jeans after writing a letter to Old Navy.

As part of an assignment on persuasive writing, Kamryn Gardner wrote a letter to Old Navy. She told the clothing retailer that she was tired of buying jeans for girls with fake pockets.

Not only did Old Navy write back, they sent Gardner four pairs of jeans with real pockets.