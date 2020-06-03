Bentonville group prays for healing after protest

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Over a dozen people came to the middle of the Bentonville Square today to pray after last night’s protest.

With heads down and hands clasped together the group prayed for healing.

Some people came bearing signs that read “God is love” and “love one another.”

Organizer Josh Heyer said this is not intended to be a counter-protest to the one that happened last night, but rather a more peaceful way to elicit change.

“After some of the conflict broke out, we just thought we need to call for healing, we need to call for something to change and the best way we know how to do that is through the God who is able to persuade hearts,” Heyer said.

Heyer adds he never expected this many people to pray with him.

Heyer said he has no immediate plans to schedule another prayer meeting but is open to doing more in the future.