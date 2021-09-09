Bentonville High School climb stairs to honor memory of firefighters who died on 9/11

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Students and staff at Bentonville High School honor the memory of those lost on September 11, 2001.

On September 9, 2021, students, staff, and members of the community, including the Bentonville Fire Department climbed the equivalent of 110 stories in Tiger Athletic Stadium.

The act was meant to represent the 343 firefighters who died on 9/11.

“The twin towers were 110 stories tall which are 2200 steps,” English Teacher Julie Griggs said. “We’ve counted Tigers Stadium, and that’s 41 climbs up the home bleachers at Tigers Stadium. Whether individually or as a group, they’re going to try and climb 41 times during the time we have.”

Earlier this week, Bentonville students held a memorial service for those who died on 9/11, and Bentonville High School was invited by the Freedom Flag Foundation to serve as an ambassador school this year.