Bentonville High School confirms one student athlete tests positive for COVID-19

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Parents in Bentonville were notified of student athlete testing positive for COVID-19.

The Bentonville High School athletic department released the following statement concerning the one positive test by a football player.

Parents & Guardians,

We are notifying you that a Football team member on your student athlete’s team has tested positive for COVID-19. While the team has practiced all the safety protocols required by the Arkansas Department of Health, your child may have been exposed.

We have notified the ADH and there are no actions you should take at this time other than taking your child’s temperature regularly and watching for symptoms. According to the Centers for Disease Control, symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus.

Symptoms may include:

● Fever or chills
● Cough
● Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
● Fatigue
● Muscle or body aches
● Headache
● New loss of taste or smell
● Sore throat
● Congestion or runny nose
● Nausea or vomiting
● Diarrhea

Should your child experience fever and/or symptoms, seek advice from your physician.

Scott Passmore, Bentonville Schools Athletic Director

Governor Asa Hutchinson said that non-contact drills with helmets can proceed for football between August 3-7.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements
About Coronavirus
Human Coronavirus Types
References and Links
Latest Announcements
About Coronavirus
Human Coronavirus Types
References and Links

Latest Video

Local News Video

FOX24 Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers