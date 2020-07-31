Bentonville High School confirms one student athlete tests positive for COVID-19

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Parents in Bentonville were notified of student athlete testing positive for COVID-19.

The Bentonville High School athletic department released the following statement concerning the one positive test by a football player.

Parents & Guardians,

We are notifying you that a Football team member on your student athlete’s team has tested positive for COVID-19. While the team has practiced all the safety protocols required by the Arkansas Department of Health, your child may have been exposed.

We have notified the ADH and there are no actions you should take at this time other than taking your child’s temperature regularly and watching for symptoms. According to the Centers for Disease Control, symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus.

Symptoms may include:

● Fever or chills

● Cough

● Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

● Fatigue

● Muscle or body aches

● Headache

● New loss of taste or smell

● Sore throat

● Congestion or runny nose

● Nausea or vomiting

● Diarrhea

Should your child experience fever and/or symptoms, seek advice from your physician.

Scott Passmore, Bentonville Schools Athletic Director