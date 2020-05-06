Bentonville high school hosts graduation parade for class of 2020

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Graduating classes of 2020 are finding themselves celebrating their senior years differently than years past.

Bentonville West High School seniors were honored today with a senior sendoff.

Students dressed in cap and gowns and drove around a makeshift graduation ceremony, waiving to fellow students, parents, and teachers.

For many, this was the first time seeing each other since COVID-19 forced schools to suspend on-site instruction.

Principal Johnathon Guthrie said the ceremony even brought some parents to tears, thankful for honoring their kids.

“Administrative Office let us be as creative as we can while still observing our social distancing and our medical restrictions. But I think we are doing a good job of keeping people healthy and still celebrating our kids. That’s our goal,” he said.

For now, Bentonville West High School’s graduation ceremony is scheduled for July 16.