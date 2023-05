BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Bentonville High School has rescheduled its graduation commencement to 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 20 at Tiger Stadium due to weather conditions.

“We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience to your family and know tomorrow will be a beautiful day for our seniors on their home campus. #whereexcellencelives,” Bentonville High School posted on social media.

Close to 800 seniors were expected to walk on Friday, May 19, according to a BHS.