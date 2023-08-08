BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Berkeley Wasson, a Bentonville High School senior and NWACC student, has set three Guinness World Records in Rocket League/Esports.

According to the press release, he is the new Guinness World Records Title Holder in the categories of Fastest Time to Complete Rocket League GWR Placed Shot Challenge, Fastest Time to Complete Rocket League GWR Bouncing Shot Challenge, and the Fastest Time to Complete the Rocket League Training Time Trial.

The release states that Berkeley Wasson had submitted his entries in April and just received approval of his records and certificates from Guinness officials. Berkeley is entering his fourth year as a member of the Bentonville High Rocket League esports team and is a long-time player. Last school year his team, Rocket League BHS Team Black (Wasson, Kadyn Clayborn, and Brayden Mitchell) coached by Josh Langham and Gentry Collier, made it to the AAA Arkansas State Championship Finals.

Berkeley is also on the Bentonville Tiger Student-Athlete Advisory Council, in the Ignite Professional Studies Technology program, a member of the Bentonville High School Band programs, a member of the Boy Scouts of America and Order of the Arrow, BHS Spanish Club, BHS National Honor Society, Tri-M Honor Society, is a Spring ‘24 Associate Degree candidate of NorthWest Arkansas Community College, and a High Honors Spring ’24 graduate candidate of Bentonville High School. Berkeley is the son of Nancy Geibe Wasson and Jeff Wasson.