Bentonville High School student arrested after bringing gun to school

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Bentonville High School student was arrested on Thursday after allegedly bringing a gun to school, according to a letter to parents & guardians from Superintendent Dr. Debbie Jones.

In an alert to parents and guardians sent at 9:51 a.m. on Thursday, Jones said the student was arrested after the school’s on-site resource officer confirmed the individual brought a gun to school.

“No one was hurt but we’re working with Bentonville Police to learn all we can,” Jones said. “We do know our officer was made aware of the situation thanks to another student coming forward with critical information.”

Jones said she is working with police to gather additional information, which will be shared with parents & guardians as it becomes available.

This is a developing story.

