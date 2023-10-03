BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Saivarunteja Elagandula, Aditya Sohaney, and Sarthak Chaturvedi, students at Bentonville High School, attempt to make waves in the world of scientific research as part of the IGNITE Professional Studies Program.

The program offers high school students an array of opportunities, including earning certifications, securing internships and embarking on once-in-a-lifetime research endeavors.

Over the past eight months, the students have been diligently working to unravel the mysteries of heart disease. Their goal is to identify the genes responsible for heart disease and to develop methods for detecting the disease in different ethnic groups.

The journey of these young researchers began when they were presented with valuable data at a summit, and from there, they embarked on a scientific odyssey. Their dedication and hard work have not gone unnoticed, as their professors have described them as “go-getters” who share an unwavering determination to achieve their research goals.

What makes this trio even more impressive is their strong sense of teamwork. Throughout their research project, Saivarunteja, Aditya, and Sarthak have exemplified the power of collaboration and the importance of working together towards a common objective.

Their dedication to this project has already borne fruit as they have been invited to present their findings at the Northwest Arkansas Tech Summit, the largest tech summit in the Midwest. This prestigious opportunity is a testament to the significance of their research and the potential impact it could have on the field of healthcare.

“The one thing we learned is as long as there is a valid question no matter how niche or how broad research can be conducted,” said Chaturvedi.

Furthermore, Saivarunteja, Aditya, and Sarthak have expressed their intention to publish their research findings, showcasing their commitment to advancing scientific knowledge and improving healthcare outcomes.