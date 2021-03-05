Bentonville High School swim and dive team take state

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Bentonville High School swim and dive teams brought in state awards.
Both women’s and men’s teams won the Arkansas State Championship.
The women’s team took the title home for the third year in a row.
