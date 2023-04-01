BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Thousands of people from around the world came together for the Bentonville Half Marathon on Saturday.

It was the 13th annual half marathon and more than 3,000 people raced including Bentonville mayor Stephanie Orman. The city’s director of Parks and Recreation said the event is all about encouraging health and wellness, but there are also economic benefits.

“There’s people here from 38 different states. Two different countries other than the United States are represented in this race. There’s an economic impact as well. Our hotels are full. Our restaurants will be full tonight and that’s good for Bentonville. It’s good for Northwest Arkansas,” said Bentonville director of Parks and Recreation David Wright.

The event was put on by hundreds of volunteers who directed traffic. The Parks and Recreation staff worked through last night to set everything up in time without closing any businesses.