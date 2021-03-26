Bentonville holds vigil to #StopAsianHate

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Friday, March 26, is a National Day of Action and Healing — pledging to #StopAsianHate, in response to anti-Asian attacks making headlines nationwide.

In Bentonville, right outside of the Momentary, people gathered for a vigil to remember and heal.

Organizer Gayatri Agnew spoke with KNWA/FOX24.

“We’re pleased to be here and not just the AAPI (Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders) Community nationally,” said Agnew. “We’ll have a moment of silence, read a poem, and sing. This is about remembrance and the pain people have seen in the rise of violence.”

Agnew said that the takeaway of the vigil is for people in Bentonville to understand that racism happens everywhere and it’s incredibly important to be vocal. There is no place for violence in Bentonville.

StopAAPIHate. This website has the latest happenings regarding the Asian community.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers