Bentonville holds vigil to #StopAsianHate

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Friday, March 26, is a National Day of Action and Healing — pledging to #StopAsianHate, in response to anti-Asian attacks making headlines nationwide.

In Bentonville, right outside of the Momentary, people gathered for a vigil to remember and heal.

Organizer Gayatri Agnew spoke with KNWA/FOX24.

“We’re pleased to be here and not just the AAPI (Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders) Community nationally,” said Agnew. “We’ll have a moment of silence, read a poem, and sing. This is about remembrance and the pain people have seen in the rise of violence.”

Agnew said that the takeaway of the vigil is for people in Bentonville to understand that racism happens everywhere and it’s incredibly important to be vocal. There is no place for violence in Bentonville.

StopAAPIHate. This website has the latest happenings regarding the Asian community.