Bentonville honors community at First Friday event

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The city of Bentonville welcomed November with its First Friday event.

The theme “Our Bentonville” celebrated the people who make the city great, the community.

Live music, food trucks and a beer garden were available for guests as well as a live science demonstration from the NWA Space and Science Center.

Organizers of First Friday say it’s a joy to see people enjoying the event each season.

“I grew up here, and to be able to see the growth here and all the people that now come downtown and gather and enjoy this space, it’s just been such a wonderful thing to see month after month,” said Dana Schlagenhaft, director of Downtown Bentonville.

People at First Friday also had the opportunity to get a head start on holiday shopping with multiple craft booths and boutiques.