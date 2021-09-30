Bentonville honors retiring police chief

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The city of Bentonville honors a public servant after nearly 30 years of service.

Police Chief Jon Simpson is retiring after serving for 27 years on the police force.

After graduating from Bentonville High School, Simpson received a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from the University of Arkansas in 1988.

He was honored this week during the Bentonville City Council meeting.

“Couldn’t have asked for a better city, a better police department or a better group of co-workers to work with,” Simpson said. “I am very proud and honored.”

Simpson was commander of the criminal investigation division before being promoted to chief of police in 2011.

