BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — On April 23, the City of Bentonville is hosting its 23rd consecutive tree giveaway.

According to a press release, the goal of the giveaway is to increase the city’s overall tree canopy, promote a healthier environment and improve the physical appearance and visual character of the built environment. Approximately 500 trees are available to Bentonville residents.

Only those residents that live inside the city limits qualify for the tree giveaway. Pre-registration will be available, enabling participants to receive advance Bentonville residency verification and tree reservation.

For Bentonville residents that do not pre-register, a limited number of trees will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Proof of Bentonville residency is required—a City of Bentonville utility bill and ID.

The giveaway is made possible by the City’s Tree & Landscape Advisory Committee, the Bentonville Parks Conservancy, Steuart Walton, and the Walton Family Foundation.

Event Details

When: Saturday, April 23

Where: Municipal Complex, 3200 SW Municipal Drive

Time: 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.

Available Tree Species Include (subject to change): Brilliant Red Chokeberry, Strawberry Smoothie, Arkansas Black Apple, Ruston Red Peach, Autumn Blaze(r) Maple, Heritage(r) Birch Clump, Northern Hackberry, Redbud, Spring Snow Crabapple, Black Gum, Fire Master Black Gum, Pin Oak, Lacebark Elm, Wisconsin Weeping Willow.

Pre-Registration: On March 22nd at 10:00 a.m., the pre-registration link will automatically go live and is accessible through the City website at https://www.bentonvillear.com/837/Spring-Tree-Giveaway or directly through SignUpGenius at https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10c0b4daaaf23a3fb6-20221

Contact: For questions, please contact Baylea Birchfield, Planning Technician at (479) 271-3122 or bbirchfield@bentonvillear.com