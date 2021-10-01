Bentonville hosts First Friday Oktoberfest

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The downtown Bentonville area welcomed in the month of October with its First Friday Oktoberfest.

The event brings a taste of German culture to Northwest Arkansas with German cuisine and a beer garden.

People from across the country attended the event.

“Really cool to see all the development, the new trails of course, so yeah we love it,” Jeremy Shaw of Ilinois said.

“Probably make it a yearly trip, if not, more than that,” Nicole Shaw said.

Live music came from Mia Gjeldum Church Street and Jukebox Confession.

