Bentonville hosts first public meeting on master street plan

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) —The City of Bentonville hosts the first of three public meetings that will shape how you get around town.

The master street plan meeting was more than just a suggestion box or a survey— people were actively writing on maps and using markers to indicate how they’d prefer to travel.

With the growing population, the city wants to know how much driving, biking and walking you do to decide how to best build the roads.

Transportation Director Dennis Birge said there has already been over 1,000 comments on the online survey.

One woman tells KNWA the main change she’d like to see is making the 8th street area safer for the students who go to school near it.

“This is amazing they’re actually asking us for our opinions when we live down there,” said resident Lizzie Kotyankar. “It’s really great.”

“We don’t want this to be just a transportation staff, engineer plan, we want it to be a citizens plan, a City of Bentonville plan,” said Birge.

The next meeting is set for sometime in March.

If you would like to give your input online, click here.