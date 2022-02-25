BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Bentonville Housing Affordability Work Group met on February 25 to focus on new affordable housing opportunities.

The meeting focused on demand. With housing in high demand, some people are finding it hard to find affordable options, especially those with a limited income.

“It’s becoming harder and harder and that’s really what this workgroup is about, to come up with solutions for Bentonville that are going to work for the population as it grows,” Executive Director Debbie Martin said.

Martin says the area thrives off tourism and the increase in jobs is a positive sign, but finding a workable solution for affordable housing is a priority for Bentonville.