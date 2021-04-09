Bentonville Ignite hosts culinary competition for local high schools

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Several local high schools put their best recipes forward in a culinary competition in Bentonville.

Bentonville Ignite hosted the Battle at Brightwater: A Culinary Clash.

Several high schools including Fayetteville, Bentonville, and Thaden School competed in baking and culinary arts categories.

Chef Instructor Phil Dreshfield says today’s competition was a great way for students to get out and safely do what they love. “All the competitions both statewide and nationally have been cancelled or turned virtual,” Dreshfield said. “For the first time, this is their first field trips they’ve been allowed to leave their school to come out and compete and what a more beautiful place to compete than Brightwater.”

First, second and third place winners received awards which included medals and free classes at Northwest Arkansas Community College and books.

