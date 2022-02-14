BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Bentonville Ignite will be hosting the “Battle at Brightwater: A Culinary Clash” competition at Brightwater: A Center for the Study of Food, NorthWest Arkansas Community College (NWACC)’s culinary school, on February 18.

According to a press release, area high school students will compete in two categories: baking and culinary arts. First, second and third place winners will receive awards which include scholarships, medals and Brightwater merchandise.

This event will not be open to the general public.

The event will take place from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., including an awards ceremony at 3 p.m.

The following high schools will be represented in the competition:

Thaden School

Bentonville West High School

Bentonville Ignite

Fayetteville High School

Pea Ridge High School

The competition categories are as follows:

Baking – Task is to complete one of the following in two hours:

12” tart with a sweet pie dough (pâte sucrée) – sliced to serve on four identical plates with edible, appropriate garnish

12 frosted cupcakes – four identical plates served with edible, appropriate garnish

Culinary – Tasks to be completed in two hours:

Prepare a starter of your choice. This could be a soup, salad or appetizer.

Prepare an entree of your choice with a protein, starch, sauce, and vegetable component.

Awards:

1st place winners in each category will receive: $1,000 Brightwater scholarship and a first-place medal and certificate

2nd place winners in each category will receive: A second-place medal and certificate

3rd place winners in each category will receive: A third-place medal and certificate

The event will take place at Brightwater, 801 SE 8th Street, Bentonville, Arkansas.