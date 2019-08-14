Bentonville intersection causes at least a dozen wrecks this year

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — City officials are working with the state to find a safer way for drivers to cross an intersection that’s already had a number of accidents this year.

Danny Strassle with the Arkansas Department of Transportation said there has already been 12 accidents this year on the corner of Tater Black Rd. and Highway 102.

With a new study of the entire highway, he hopes to stop future accidents from happening.

Centerton Mayor Bill Edwards took to social media to tell people in Centerton and Bentonville that he and Bentonville Mayor Stephanie Orman are working closely with ARDOT to explore solutions for this busy intersection.

Strassle said the study is in progress and instead of a stoplight, his team is looking to build a separated right-hand turn lane offset by about 10 ft. to help traffic.

This will get drivers wanting to turn left on Tater Black more space.

He said, “Northwest Arkansas continues to grow at a rapid pace and we’re doing our best to keep with the mobility needs of the residents here in Benton County as well as Washington County.”

Strassle hopes the full study of the Highway 102 cooridor will be finished by the end of the year.