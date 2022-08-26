BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — On August 26, the City of Bentonville announced a pair of street closures.

According to a press release, Lefors Street will be closed between Jefferson Street and NW 3rd Street on Tuesday, August 30 for the installation of a new sewer tap. The closure is set to begin at 7:30 a.m. and is scheduled to reopen by 4:00 p.m.

Weather or other unforeseen circumstances could postpone this closure.

The city also announced a street closure on Tiger Blvd. between North Walton and Apple Glen Street beginning on Saturday, August 27 through Monday, September 19 between 9:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. daily. This closure is due to intersection and drainage improvements.

Local traffic will be permitted, and detour signs will be in place. Weather or unforeseen circumstances could postpone this closure.