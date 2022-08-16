BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Starting a new school year can be intimidating, especially for new students and Bentonville Schools is using an online tool to help its new students feel more comfortable.

Families are frequently moving to Bentonville, making each school year’s list of new students grow. Right now, Bentonville Schools have just less than 20,000 kids enrolled, and a waitlist.

So to help new students adjust, the district is putting out a website highlighting local activities and resources. The district’s Technology Director, Aaron Nickles, said it all started as a school project by a group of junior high students.

“They really tried to look at it from a lens of, if you’re brand new, what will be some of the most important factors and information you want to have,” said Nickles.

Nickles said its a way for kids to learn more about their new home without having to ask anyone, since many new students don’t have a lot of local friends by the start of the year.

Students can access this information through Bentonville Schools’ newly designed website or mobile app.