BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Bentonville kindergarten student was left on a school bus for nearly four hours this morning, according to his mother.

Michaela Carpenter said that on September 19, her son was on the bus from 6:15 a.m. until 11 a.m., when he was discovered by a maintenance man at the transportation yard. She described her son as being “sweaty, dehydrated, hot, and covered in his own urine” when he was found.

The school superintendent was called to the scene, along with the boy’s mother. A nurse also arrived to check on him.

“We were made aware of this incident earlier today, and we have begun an internal investigation,” said a spokesperson from Bentonville Schools. “We remain in contact with the family and take the situation seriously.”

In August, some Bentonville parents took matters into their own hands when school bus drivers reportedly were not stopping at bus stop signs.