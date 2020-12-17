Bentonville Kiwanis Club hosts Guy Wilkerson food basket giveaway

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – A decades-old Christmas tradition lives on making sure no family goes hungry this holiday season.

Each year, on Christmas Eve morning Kiwanis Club of Bentonville hosts its Guy Wilkerson Food Basket giveaway.

Inmates from the Benton County Jail have already started packing hundreds of boxes full of food.

Bob Sligar with kiwanis tells us it’s grown a lot since former kiwanan wilkerson started it in 1955.

“He started that with 15 baskets of food to give away,” he said. “Since then, we have built up to 450 to 500 boxes that we give away on Christmas Eve morning.”

Each package will include non-perishable foods, bread, potatoes and dessert cakes and frozen chicken.

Food baskets will be given away to any family in need December 24 starting at 8 a.m. It’s first come first serve.

The giveaway is at 702 SE 5th Street in Bentonville.