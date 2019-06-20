Bentonville launches neighborhood partnership program

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — Complete communication is the point of a new initiative that’s in the works for the city of Bentonville.

The Great Neighborhoods Partnership is bridging the gap between city hall and neighborhoods throughout the city.

According to the city website, its purpose, “connects the Mayor’s core goals of transparency and improved communication with residents to the Community Plan’s goal of stronger neighborhoods to establish Bentonville as a great place to plant roots.”

“I think it’s going to be a great way for us to connect with the community to really understand neighborhoods,” says Bentonville Mayor Stephanie Orman. “If they’re having certain issues in a neighborhood, or want to find better ways to work with the city — so if they want to organize their own, let’s say, neighborhood cleanup.”

But it’s not just for neighborhoods. Apartment complexes can also join the program. Orman says it’s based upon a similar program in Springfield, Missouri.

“The positive feedback they have with that program has been really encouraging,” she said.

The Bentonville Neighborhood Advisory Committee will be created to facilitate communication between city council, city staff, and neighborhoods.

The NAC will consist of:

one voting representative from each active status Neighborhood Partner;

one non-voting representative from each activating status Neighborhood Partner; and,

one city council member.

Victoria Mizner, Property Manager and Bookkeeper for the Chapel Hill Homeowners Association, says her neighborhood uses Nextdoor, e-mail, Facebook, and newsletters to communicate with each other. This partnership could make it easier to stay connected with city leaders.

“I think the more communication between each neighborhood and community, small communities, within Bentonville, improves safety,” she said. “It would be nice to have a direct contact.”

Orman hopes it will build bonds among residents, cultivate a deeper sense of security, and make neighborhoods more attractive.

“What we want to do is bring the tangible aspect to that, so how we really solve problems? Can the city be of assistance in different areas? Also, how do we work with the neighborhood, so we they can solve their own problems?”

The first push for the program will begin with a small focus group next week.