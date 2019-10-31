Bentonville leads the state in REAL ID processing

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — Northwest Arkansas is leading the state in the amount of REAL IDs being processed.

From October 2016 to now, Arkansas has issued about 250,000 REAL IDs.

That’s about 10 percent of Arkansans.

“Whether you’re boarding a plane at XNA or LAX, it’s going to be the case you’re going to have to have this ID,” said Scott Hardin, the spokesperson for the Department of Finance and Administraion.

Whether you’re boarding a flight or entering a federal facility, come Oct. 1 of next year, a REAL ID will be a necessity.

Right now 25 offices issue these IDs across the state, and in Northwest Arkansas is leading the pack.

“Hands down the Bentonville office is really well ahead of all the others. There have been 34,000 REAL IDs issued,” said Hardin. “The Bentonville office has issued 12,000 more than the closest competitor.”

He said this office is one of the busiest in the state, and does thousands of transactions a day.

He adds the volume of people coming in and out could be attributed to the city being home to big companies like Walmart.

“In that area, you have a large population that travels quite a bit,” Hardin said. “They understand that in less than a year, Oct. 1st of 2020 you have to have this ID.”

Transitioning to this new identification isn’t always simple.

He said, “The federal government does require a lot of documentation on this.”

While Hardin recommends going to their website here to find out exactly what you need, he breaks it down into three categories;

Birth certificate/passport

Social security card

Proof of residence

If you’ve had a name change, you need to show them why.

“So if it was a divorce, the divorce decree, if it was a marriage, the marriage certificate,” said Hardin.

Hardin emphasizes the importance of getting this done early, so you won’t have to face consequences later.

“For example, there’s a family that goes to the airport for that dream vacation, boards the plane and then they realize at that point that they don’t have the right REAL ID and the trip is then canceled,” he said.

In Northwest Arkansas, the offices are located in Bentonville, Fayetteville, and Springdale.

If you don’t want to purchase a REAL ID, a passport can be used as an equivilent.

The cost of a REAL ID is the same as a normal Arkansas state license, $40.

The cost of a passport is roughly $145.