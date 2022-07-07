BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — On July 7, the Bentonville Library Foundation (BLF) announced additional commitments to its capital campaign supporting Bentonville Public Library’s (BPL) expansion.

According to a press release, the investments will be acknowledged through naming opportunities in the Library facility:

Denton and Cathy Seilhan committed $500,000 to the expanded Children’s Storytime Space which will be named in their honor.

Doug and Shelley McMillon donated $100,000 and the pre-function entry into the new and expanded Walmart Community Room will be named in their honor.

Greg and Hadi Dudley contributed $30,000 and are naming an adult reading lounge.

Steve and Judy Marquess contributed $25,000 and are naming a 6-person study room for young adults.

Kathy Jones committed $25,000 with plans to acknowledge her contribution by naming the Library Director’s office.

These commitments bring BLF’s campaign total to $7,947,638 in lead gifts. The private funds raised will join the City of Bentonville’s bond funds of $4.5 million toward the library’s $16.75 million expansion project.

Last October, the Library Foundation announced a $5.5 million grant from the Walton Family Foundation. More than $2,589,600 was pledged or gifted at that time from other donors including Friends of the Bentonville Library, Visit Bentonville, the Bogle family, Bob and Becky Alexander, The McGaugh family, Norma Hoback Estate, the Randy Mattingly family, Mark Tate & family, Howard and Elaine Kerr, and Steve Trolinger.

According to Mrs. Cathy Seilhan, “Bentonville Public Library’s expansion is a community-focused project that will significantly increase the Library’s impact on everyone who visits. Denton and I are elated to be a part of it! We hope everyone rallies to support the expansion.”

Several more naming opportunities are available to recognize community gifts. To learn how you can invest in the Foundation’s campaign to support the public library, contact Teresa Stafford at 479-271-2464 or bentonville.library.foundation@gmail.com or visit bentonvillelibraryfoundation.org.