BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Bentonville Library Foundation receives a $500,000 grant from the Alice L. Walton Foundation in support of the library’s expansion, according to a press release.

“Alice Walton continues to invest in our community, giving every citizen or visitor exposure to things that heighten our interest in art, architecture, health and well-being, and education. The Bentonville Library Foundation is honored that Alice has chosen to invest in the expansion of our public library. Her generosity is always for the benefit of we the people. Our appreciation is beyond measure,” Howard Kerr, President of the Library Foundation said.

The release says the foundation saw several additional investments that will receive naming opportunities in the expansion. Some of those investments include a $20,000 contribution from Cindy Flynt Walters and Betty Flynt, a $16,000 gift from Thomas and Lynda Main and a $15,000 contribution from Amy and Henry Alvarado.

According to the release, the foundation previously received a $5.5 million grant from the Walton Family Foundation.