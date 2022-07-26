BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Friends of the Bentonville Library will host its annual summer children’s book sale from Thursday, July 28 – Saturday, July 30.

According to a press release, the sale will be held at the Bentonville Public Library (BPL) in the Rotary Conference Room and the Walmart Community Room, located at 405 S. Main Street. The first day of the sale will be an Educator Appreciation Day.

On Thursday, July 28 from 9 a.m. – 7 p.m., a 25% discount will be offered to all educators. A preview sale for Friends of the Library Members will also be on Thursday, July 28 from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Memberships can be purchased at the door. They are $10/year for individuals and $25/year for families.

The sale will be open to the public on Friday, July 29 and Saturday, July 30 from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Patrons can use both cash and cards, with a small upcharge, throughout the sale. During the three-day sale, every child accompanied by an adult will receive one free book.

More than 40,000 children’s books will be for sale and prices will be $0.50 for soft cover titles and $1.00 for hardcover books. Specialty books are priced as marked. New inventory will be added each day.

The following types of books will be available: board books, picture books, early readers, chapter books, non-fiction, classics, graphic novels and young adult. Educator resources will also be available.

The mission of the Friends of the Bentonville Library, Inc. is to establish closer relationships between the Bentonville Public Library and the people it serves; to enhance library services through financial support; and build awareness of the library resources, services and needs. Revenues from this sale will support the Bentonville Public Library expansion.

The Friends of the Library always seek adult volunteers to help with setup/breakdown and during the sale, as well as staffing the Read it Again Bookstore throughout the year. Please contact Carie O’Banion at bentonvillelibraryfriends.org for more information on volunteering.