Bentonville lights up the square for the holiday season

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Bentonville flipped the switch to turn on the holiday lights Saturday.

A lighting ceremony was held on Saturday to commemorate the event. Hundreds of people gathered at the square to admire the lights, take pictures with Santa and ice skate.

Jack Patterson attended the lighting and said it was an incredible sight to see.

“They just make it bigger and better every single year, I’m glad to be a Bentonville resident,” Patterson said.

In total, there are 35 miles of lights in downtown Bentonville.