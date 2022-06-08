FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — On June 8, a Bentonville man was arrested for allegedly firing an AR pistol at an apartment complex in Fayetteville.

According to a preliminary report, Fayetteville police officers responded to a reported shooting on West Village Lake Drive on June 7 at approximately 6 p.m. When officers arrived, they spoke with multiple witnesses in the apartment complex.

One reported hearing a “loud gunshot” and seeing a silver BMW drive away. A second witness was in the stairwell and also heard the shot. This witness looked toward the parking lot and saw a short, Hispanic male holding an AR pistol.

Witnesses said the suspect put the gun in his pants and left the area in the BMW. Officers searched the area where the suspect was standing and collected a .223 caliber shell casing as evidence.

At approximately 3:30 a.m. on June 8, officers on patrol spotted a Hispanic male getting out of a silver BMW. They made contact with him and he identified himself as Noe Ramirez, 20. Officers discovered that he had “several warrants” and arrested him.

Ramirez told officers that there was a woman in his car. They made contact with a juvenile female and saw an AR pistol “in plain sight” on the passenger side of the vehicle. The weapon had one round in the chamber and ten in the magazine. It was taken by investigators.

The juvenile told officers that she asked Ramirez about the gun and he told her “not to ask any questions about it.” She added that Ramirez picked her up at approximately 2:00 a.m. and she did not know where he had been before that.

Ramirez was taken to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, read his Miranda rights and interviewed. He told investigators that he had not come to Fayetteville until “late on the night of June 7” and had picked up the BMW from a friend. He said that he didn’t know there was a gun in the car, even though “it was in plain sight to officers.” He denied any involvement in the shooting.

Officers noted that Ramirez, the gun and the car all matched descriptions provided by witnesses at the scene. The spent shell casing recovered from the apartment complex was the same caliber and brand as the bullets in the gun and they “had the same markings.”

Ramirez was charged with discharging a firearm in the city limits. He has a court appearance scheduled for July 14.