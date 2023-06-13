BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Bentonville man was arrested last week after stealing a woman’s keys, and then her car, while they were awaiting hearings at the Benton County Courthouse.

Chase Packwood, 26, was arrested June 5 for possession of a controlled substance, possession of a firearm by certain persons, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms and theft of property.

Packwood and the victim, Sarah Gordon, were both at the courthouse for hearings. Court documents say that they did not know each other.

Police say that when checking security footage, they observed Packwood take the keys from the bench, enter the parking lot and leave in the victim’s car.

Packwood was found later that day and arrested. Deputies found an unloaded revolver and a bag of methamphetamine in the car, which the victim claims were not hers.

“Chase is a convicted felon on active supervision through the State of Arkansas,” court documents said. “Chase has a lengthy criminal history with over 28 arrests. Of those arrests, Chase has 18 prior failure to appears with nine felony failure to appears.”

Packwood had a warrant out on him for unauthorized use of a vehicle through Centerton police.

Bail was set at $150,000 and Packwood is ordered to appear on July 10 for further proceedings.