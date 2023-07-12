BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Bentonville man was arrested last month in a child predator internet sting.

Fletcher Groseclos, 28, was arrested for internet stalking of a child on June 29 after he allegedly attempted to meet up with who he thought was a child but was actually a Siloam Springs police detective posing as a minor.

An affidavit states that Groseclos wanted to pick up the user when he got off work. He planned on picking the user up and taking them back to his place in Bentonville to have sex with them.

Groseclos arrived at the location he was given by the user and a traffic stop was conducted.

The affidavit says that he repeatedly asked officers to kill him, saying “kill me, kill me now, my life is over.”

The user reportedly told Groseclos on multiple occasions that they were a minor.

In one of the messages between Groseclos and the user, he reportedly said “I know it’s really wrong for me to want to have sex with you. And I feel ashamed of it. But I do want that. I feel like if I did it though, even if nothing happened, I still would feel guilty the rest of my life because of how wrong it is. So that’s where my conflict is coming from and for all I know, you could be a cop.”

He later messaged the user “If anyone knew though, I would be thrown in prison and all the stuff that comes with it.”

The communication with Groseclos began on May 29.

Police found Plan B emergency contraceptive and two boxes of condoms in his car after it was searched.

Groseclos is currently out on a $200,000 bond. His next hearing is scheduled for August 7 in Benton County.