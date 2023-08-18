Editor’s Note: This story contains graphic content.

BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Bentonville man was arrested on rape, assault and drug charges last week.

Andre Crawford, 37, was arrested on Aug. 11 for three counts of aggravated assault on a family or household member, two counts of rape, one count of harassing communications, one count of terroristic threatening in the first degree, one count of possession of a Schedule III controlled substance, one count of possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

An affidavit says that Crawford was arrested for multiple incidents of rape and assault dating back to 2020.

“He asked for oral sex and I said I didn’t want to participate because I needed to get to sleep,” the victim told police in relation to an incident from November 2020. “This angered him. He choked me to the point that I began losing my sight. He dragged me off the bed by my hair, threw me against the bedroom door and onto the floor.”

The affidavit says that the victim told police she often left these incidents with bruises and marks and had photo evidence of the various injuries on her phone.

“Dre, I’m really scared you’re going to kill me one day,” read one of the victim’s texts to Crawford. Texts were extracted from the victim’s phone to serve as evidence.

The victim also recounted multiple instances of being forced to perform sex against her will.

“He showed up to my house with a belt. He told me I was disrespectful and he would teach me how to be respectful. He mentioned that I would learn my place and learn how to be submissive even if he had to beat me into submission,” the victim recounted. “He lunged towards me and I tried to run. He grabbed me and started hitting me with the belt. I fell to the ground and tried crawling away. He grabbed me by my hair with one hand and continued hitting me with the belt with his other hand.”

The victim said that she was struck on her back, arms, legs and buttocks several times while begging him to stop. While she was on the ground crying, Crawford reportedly proceeded to pull her pants down and rape her.

The affidavit says that the victim told police that she was afraid to come forward with the allegations due to Crawford’s position at Walmart, which she said was as a Senior Director of Computing. She also told police that he served on the Board of Directors for a women’s shelter.

Walmart has not responded to request for comment.

The affidavit says that a search was conducted, and electronics were seized alongside “several steroid vials and pills.”

Crawford is currently out on a $25,000 bond. He has an arraignment scheduled for Sept. 18 in Benton County.

This is a developing story.