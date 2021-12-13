Bentonville man attempting to run marathon on every continent heads to Antarctica

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Art Dion of Bentonville is attempting to run a marathon on all seven continents on Earth.

This week, he’s tackling Antarctica, with an expected “summer” temperature of approximately ten degrees below zero.

“I’ll tell you, I was probably one of the few people in Northwest Arkansas last winter that thought those three days we had of negative 16, negative eight, and plus eight were a gift,” said Dion, a buyer for Sam’s Club.

“Dressing for the Antarctic Ice Marathon is—think of like a great cake—it’s all about the layers,” he added.

Dion has set a goal to run a marathon on all seven continents, and Antarctica will be his fourth after completing races in Berlin and Tokyo before the pandemic started.

He checked North America off his list by completing the Boston, New York and Chicago marathons.

His race in Antarctica is scheduled for December 14.