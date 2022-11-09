FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Bentonville man was sentenced on November 9 to eight years in prison without the possibility of parole on one count of transportation of child pornography.

According to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office Western District of Arkansas, court documents say in September 2021, the Rogers Police Department received a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in reference to suspected child pornography being uploaded to a Google account.

The release says further investigation revealed that the email address associated with the Google account was assigned to Keith Alan Miller, 36, and that the account contained child pornography belonging to Miller.

The release says Miller was indicted in April 2022 and entered a guilty plea in June 2022.