Bentonville man hit, killed by vehicle on Dixieland Road

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Bentonville man was hit and killed while walking in a crosswalk across Dixieland Road on Monday, September 6, 2021, according to a fatal accident report from Arkansas State Police.

Billie Wix Russell, 35, was walking westbound across Dixieland Road at the intersection with W. Olrich Street in Rogers at around 7:58 p.m. when he was struck and killed by a 2009 Audi, according to the report.

Russell, who was transported to Mercy Medical Center of Rogers, died from his injuries.

The driver of the Audi was not identified in the report.

At the time of the accident, the weather condition was reportedly clear and the road condition dry.