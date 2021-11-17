Bentonville man hospitalized after falling off ladder putting up Christmas lights

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Mark Valentine and his family put up the Bentonville Holiday Lites display every year at their house.

Valentine was putting up Christmas lights above the garage for the display when he fell of his ladder Sunday, according to his wife Crystal Valentine.

“The ladder fell on top of him, he broke his ribs, 10 ribs and and six double broken ribs and a collapsed lung,” Valentine said.

She said Mark is currently sedated and on a ventilator in the hospital.

Every year, the Valentine family accepts donations for Multiple Sclerosis research at their light display. Neighbors like, BJ Phillips, said Mark and his family are always willing to give back.

“He’s a great guy, he’s always willing to lend a hand and participates in as many things as he can,” Phillips said.

Now the community is coming together to support the family and help make the light show possible. Crystal Valentine said she is grateful for all the help she and her family have received.

“It’s been truly amazing between the meal train and GoFundMe and Saturday a whole bunch of people who also do this kind of lights and just some other people that are willing to help are coming out to help me get the show up,” Valentine said.

Valentine said with the help of the community they hope to have the display fully lit by Thanksgiving.