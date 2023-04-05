BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Bentonville man out on bond following an arrest on rape and sexual assault charges was arrested again for allegedly raping another minor girl.

David Brian Robinson, 19, was arrested by Bentonville Police on March 31 and booked into the Benton County jail on a $500,000 cash bond. He is facing charges of rape and violation of conditions of release.

According to court documents, the Bentonville police began an investigation on March 24 after a report of an inappropriate sexual relationship between Robinson and a minor girl. The victim spoke to a forensic interviewer on March 28 and stated that she met Robinson in October 2022 through a mutual friend and “David told her that he was 16.”

She said she “snuck out of her house and drove to David’s” before her 16th birthday in mid-February. She said that at his house, he “started touching her and was being very aggressive toward her to the point she felt scared.”

Her statement said that she began having consensual sex with him but then told him to stop and he did not and that she tried to pull away from him but couldn’t. She also reported seeing a “quick flash,” but Robinson denied that he was recording her.

The victim said she used a moment when Robinson reached for something to get up, get dressed and leave. She allowed investigators to forensically search her cell phone, which gave them his phone number and communications from her asking him to delete images he had of her in a folder titled “My Eyes Only.”

Police executed a search warrant at Robinson’s residence on March 31 and seized items that corroborated the victim’s statement.

Robinson is also facing three counts of rape and two counts of second degree sexual assault in a separate case filed on November 2, 2022.

“It should also be noted that records of other law enforcement agencies reflect that David Robinson has been a suspect in at least six other rape investigations over the past three years,” a detective wrote in an affidavit of probable cause. “All of these investigations involve victims who are between 14 and 17 years old.”

Robinson has a court appearance scheduled for May 23 in Benton County circuit court. He is currently being held in the Benton County jail.