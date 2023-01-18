BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) —The Benton County Circuit Court accepted a Bentonville man’s guilty plea to 20 charges related to child pornography.

Johnathan David Dial, 46, entered the plea with Judge Brad Karren on January 17, avoiding a jury trial. Dial will be sentenced to 30 years in prison, according to court documents.

A probable cause statement said that the Bentonville Police Department received a CyberTip from the Arkansas State Police Internet Crimes Against Children task force on February 10, 2020 in reference to two images uploaded to an internet visual search platform on December 3, 2019. Investigators confirmed that the images contained sexual exploitation of a child and tracked the IP address involved to Bentonville.

Further investigation reflected that the IP address was connected to Dial’s residence. A search warrant was executed there on December 16, 2020 and an on-scene forensic investigator found additional illegal images on Dial’s computer. Police seized numerous other electronic devices from the residence.

Dial will be required to register as a sex offender and the court ordered him to have no contact with minors other than his own children.