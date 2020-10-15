Bentonville man pleads guilty to tax evasion

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Bentonville man pleads guilty to income tax evasion and now owes the IRS more than a million dollars.

According to court-filed documents, James Brassart filed a 2006 individual income tax return reporting adjusted gross income of $1,502,749 and total tax due of $486,438.

He did not pay all of the tax due and was assessed penalties and interest.

In order to keep receiving income but to make it appear as if he did not have income or assets, he used three nominee corporations (Eagle Creek Construction and Development Inc., Mono Pro LLC, and Sierra Madre Contracting LLC) to conduct his business and purchase assets.

He filed four false bankruptcy petitions between 2010 and 2016, listing the IRS as a creditor.

He now owes the IRS over $1.3 million.

U.S. District Court Judge Timothy L. Brooks sentenced him with five years in prison.

Brassart is also facing a period of supervised release, restitution, and monetary penalties.