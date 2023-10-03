WASHINGTON, D.C. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Bentonville man arrested in August in connection to the Jan. 6 insurrection has pleaded not guilty.

Nathan Earl Hughes, 34, was arrested on Aug. 30 in Fayetteville and was being held in the Washington County jail before being released on a $5,000 bond.

Hughes is named in all five counts of a federal indictment, being charged with civil disorder, assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers, entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds and impeding passage through the capitol grounds or buildings.

Other defendants named in the indictment include Jay James Johnston, Alan Michael St. Onge, Kyle Kumer and William Stover.

Court documents say that video footage obtained by law enforcement shows Hughes in the vicinity of the Lower West Terrace tunnel of the U.S. Capitol for at least an hour.

“Hughes pushed against the police line in the tunnel and helped other rioters physically fight police in an attempt to breach the line and enter the U.S. Capitol building,” a release from the Department of Justice said. “At approximately 3:15 p.m., Hughes was at the mouth of the tunnel and signaled the crowd of rioters, ‘C’mon! C’mon!’ while waving his hand in the direction of the tunnel. After signaling to the crowd, Hughes entered the tunnel and charged toward the police line.”

Hughes has a status conference set for Nov. 16.