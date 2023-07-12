BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Bentonville man pleads not guilty to killing his nephew.

Joshua Taylor, 32, was arrested April 15 for possession of a firearm by certain persons and capital murder.

Taylor is also being charged as a habitual offender.

An affidavit says that the Bentonville Police Department responded to a shooting in progress after it was reported that a neighbor had fired two shots at a male who was lying on the ground.

A detective met with the girlfriend of the victim and she confirmed that Taylor was his uncle.

Taylor’s nephew, Aaron Adams, was 19.

The victim’s girlfriend said that Taylor fired one shot at the victim’s chest. After he fell to the ground Taylor reportedly walked up to him and fired another shot.

The weapon, a handgun, was found inside of a recycling bin.

The affidavit says that Taylor has prior convictions, including assault on a family or household member and aggravated robbery.

Taylor has an omnibus hearing scheduled for August 29. He’s being held on a $1 million bond.