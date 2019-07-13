Bentonville medical marijuana dispensary one step closer to opening

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — A Northwest Arkansas medical marijuana dispensary says it’s one step closer to opening its doors.

The ReLeaf Center in Bentonville announced on Saturday its official request for inspection with the Alcoholic Beverage Control — the last step required before the dispensary can officially open.

ReLeaf is one of four medical marijuana dispensaries allowed to open in Northwest Arkansas, with two in Bentonville and two in Fayetteville.

Doctors have issued more than 15,500 medical marijuana identification cards to patients in the state so far, according to the Arkansas Cannabis Industry Association.

Arkansas voted to legalize medical marijuana in 2016. After two years of delays, the first dispensary in the state opened in Hot Springs in May.