Bentonville medical marijuana dispensary requests inspection

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — A Northwest Arkansas medical marijuana dispensary has requested an inspection by the Alcohol Beverage Control (ABC).

According to ABC spokesperson Scott Hardin, Arkansas Medicinal Patient Center, located at 406 Razorback Road in Bentonville, requested for the ABC to inspect it.

This is the first dispensary in Zone 1 (Washington, Benton, Madison, Carroll County) to request inspection.

While 32 dispensaries across the state are formally licensed, each must pass an inspection conducted by ABC Enforcement agents immediately prior to opening.

The inspection will be conducted as soon as possible, with the date to be determined by dispensary owners and ABC.

If the inspection is approved, the opening date will be determined by the dispensary’s owners.