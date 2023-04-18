BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A local principal was honored as Arkansas Middle School Principal of the Year.

The Arkansas Association of Middle-Level Administrators honored principal Leslie Lyons of Old High Middle School in Bentonville.

The award is given every year to a principal who has created a positive and motivating environment within the school community.

She spoke about her mission as an educator after winning the award.

“I’m here to change the world one kid at a time, and it’s just that it’s any kind of positive impact that I can have on anybody, whether it’s a student or a staff member or a parent,” Lyons said.

Lyons’ efforts led to Old High Middle School performing in the top 10% in student achievement for Arkansas.

She is a 23-year veteran of Bentonville schools.